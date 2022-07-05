WATCH: Fourth of July fireworks fly over Fairlawn

Fairlawn, like other cities across Northeast Ohio and the country, celebrated the Fourth of July with a fireworks spectacular; the city's show began at 10 p.m.

Celebrations began in Fairlawn at about 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Doug Kaufman at Bicentennial Park, followed by Cleveland's Breakfast Club.

See which other local cities and towns celebrated Independence Day with fireworks here.

