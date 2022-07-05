ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, OH

WATCH: Fourth of July fireworks fly over Fairlawn

By Ian Cross
 3 days ago
Fairlawn, like other cities across Northeast Ohio and the country, celebrated the Fourth of July with a fireworks spectacular; the city's show began at 10 p.m.

Celebrations began in Fairlawn at about 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Doug Kaufman at Bicentennial Park, followed by Cleveland's Breakfast Club.

See which other local cities and towns celebrated Independence Day with fireworks here.

RELATED: Yes, you can set off fireworks after the 4th of July (and other quirks of new Ohio law)

Yes, you can set off fireworks after the 4th of July (and other quirks of new Ohio law)

