Clayton County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If rainfall does not diminish in the next hour, a flash flood warning may be needed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson Heavy rain producing showers will impact portions of southwestern Jackson and northwestern Clinton Counties through 730 PM CDT At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain producing showers along a line extending from near Spragueville to near Lost Nation. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with an additional 1 to 2 possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding of low lying areas, streets, creeks and streams. Locations impacted include Maquoketa, Delmar, Lost Nation, Andrew, Nashville, Hurstville, Baldwin, Lyons, Maquoketa Municipal Airport, Jackson County Fairgrounds, Buckhorn and Elwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI

