BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin Co. Schools will start charging for school meals in "the normal way"in the 2022-2023 school year. According to the Baldwin County School System, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, the Child Nutrition Program will be required to charge for meals. For the past two years, the USDA granted waivers that allowed students to eat at no charge. Those waivers have expired, and we will resume the “normal” way of charging for meals. The prices for meals are below.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO