BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This summer, more people seeking help are turning to St. Vincent De Paul. Michael Acaldo said the economy is to blame. “We’ve been here through the great depression, we’ve been here through recessions, but recently this is the worst inflation, at least I have seen, in 30 years. When you get up to 8 percent inflation rate, that impacts the ability of people to put food on the table to take care of necessities,” Acaldo said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO