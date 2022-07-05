ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

How customer behavior changed at Fresno’s Meat Market

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The behavior of those shopping for supplies on July 4th is different this year compared to previous years, according to The Meat Market’s produce buyer and marketing director.

The Fresno-based store described Sunday, July 3rd, as one of its busiest days on record as shoppers stocked up for the traditional meat-based celebrations that herald America’s independence. The Meat Market’s Christopher Caillier thinks the reason why so many people are leaving it to the day before – instead of stocking up ahead of time – is because of how many people are living paycheck to paycheck.

“I think this year, especially with the economy, people are maybe waiting until the very end to go shopping,” said Caillier. “Where in the past they would go to one of the big box stores, get a feast for everybody. But now I think it’s more ‘hey, bring what you want to eat’ and more buffet – and everybody’s contributing.”

National figures may back up that hesitancy to make a single big purchase of meat.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation , the cost of the traditional July 4th cookout is 17% higher in 2021 compared to 2020. The research added up the cost of a summer cookout for 10 people which showed that the cost is up by around $10. The research suggests ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as the reasons why.

“In many cases, the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses,” said the federation’s Chief Economist Roger Cryan. “The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

Ground beef is described by the American Farm Bureau Federation as experiencing the largest year-to-year price increase. Survey results show the retail price for two pounds of ground beef is up 36% from last year. However, there is some good news on food prices: when comparing this year to last year, the average retail for strawberries is down by 86¢, the average retail for sliced cheese is down by 48¢ and the average retail for potato chips is down by 22¢.

