ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

'AZ Patriots' leader bear sprays protesters, police investigating

By Zach Crenshaw
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, AZ — Abortion-rights protesters and some of their young kids were sprayed with bear mace after Jennifer Harrison, the leader of the far-right AZ Patriots, pulled up beside them Sunday night. The group of roughly two dozen protesters were out all night at the Tempe Beach Park...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of accidentally shooting woman in car near Arizona Mills

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man faces a murder charge after police say he accidentally shot and killed a woman in a car near Arizona Mills in Tempe on July 2. Porfirio Castro, 24, was "extremely intoxicated" in the backseat of a car when he picked up a handgun from the floor in front of him, according to court documents.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

City of Phoenix Wants to Divert Calls From Its Police

Parking tickets, welfare checks, minor car crashes — these are all duties that the city of Phoenix soon wants to transfer out of the hands of its police force. In October 2021, the city commissioned Arizona State University researchers to study the Phoenix Police Department to determine which calls might be diverted away from the cops. The study seemed inspired partly by calls from local activists, who had renewed their calls for alternatives to policing during the uprisings over the murder of George Floyd. But the work was also embraced by the city’s police force, which was hoping to find ways to lessen a growing call volume.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Phyllis Kimmel Killed in Car Crash on 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Baseline Road. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m., on July 1st, per Phoenix officials. Kimmel was traveling westbound on Baseline Road, when she was struck by a car traveling eastbound, for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, Kimmel died at the scene, due to the extent...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arrest made in fatal 'accidental' shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man told police he "accidentally" discharged a loaded gun Saturday afternoon inside a moving vehicle and the bullet fatally struck another passenger. Porfiro Castro, 24, is facing murder charges after a gun he possessed was allegedly used to kill someone during a car ride through Tempe near the Arizona Mills mall.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot to death at south Phoenix neighborhood park

Phoenix-area electric car owners say the investment is worth it and are saving money each month by skipping the gas station. Buckeye superintendent receiving salary, pension at the same time upsets board member. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A superintendent of Liberty Elementary School District 25 in Buckeye is receiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Az Patriots
arizonasuntimes.com

22 Arizonans Indicted for Drug-Related Charges After Criminal Gang Investigation

The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) recently revealed that 22 Arizonans have been indicted for drug-related charges following a multi-year investigation of a South Phoenix criminal street gang. “According to the criminal complaints filed last week, in January 2020, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) began an investigation...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

15-year-old boy dead after being shot by Glendale police while reaching for gun, officers say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot by Glendale police while reaching for a gun in a stolen car on Wednesday afternoon. Jose Santiago with the City of Glendale said officers found a stolen car at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 p.m. Police say there was also a 16-year-old boy in the car as well.
GLENDALE, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

More fentanyl is taken off the streets

On Wednesday, June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at Milepost 257, near Winslow. During the course of the traffic stop, a certified narcotics detection K-9 was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 30,000 M-30 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of over $730,000.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC 15 News

Large fire sparks early Wednesday at scrap yard in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ — Firefighters have put out a large fire that started burning Wednesday morning at a scrap yard in Laveen. Just after 4 a.m., crews were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road in Laveen for reports of a fire. By about 4:30 a.m. the...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Severe Crash Requiring Extrication, Children Involved | Phoenix

07.03.2022 | 1:10 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision requiring extrication at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1:10 AM Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find a 2 vehicle collision with one victim ejected, 3 victims trapped and 3 other involved patients (1 adult male, 2 pediatrics). Crews received initial reports of a car into a gas pump catching fire. The first arriving engine company was able to confirm to dispatch that there was no active fire. Additional resources were requested to respond to the scene to assist with triage and extensive extrication. The ejected patient, a Female in her 30s, was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Fire crews transported a 21 year old male, a female in her 30s and a patient of unknown age/sex in critical condition a short time later. According to police, an adult male of unknown age and 2 toddlers were evaluated by Phoenix Fire crews on scene but did not require hospitalization. Upon further investigation Phoenix Police have determine that the collision occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling north on 7th Avenue, running a red light at Bethany Home Road and striking a vehicle travelling westbound. Both vehicles landed in a gas station parking lot, one landing dangerously close to a gas pump. The investigation is ongoing. No word on if impairment is involved. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

State yanks Gilbert group home license

A Gilbert group home that was the scene of a patient’s fatal beating by another patient in April 2021 is officially closed for business. Although Arizona Department of Health Services issued a notice of intent to rescind Tilda Manor’s license to operate back in July 2021, the doors were kept open while the company sought an appeal. After numerous postponements Tilda Manor finally dropped its appeal.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead, 4 injured following shooting in Surprise

The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
AZFamily

Phoenix teen missing in California may have been lured by someone, family says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old Phoenix girl has been reported missing in Nipomo, California, which is near San Luis Obispo. Aliliana “Lily” Trujillo has been spending the summer with her father and grandmother, according to her family. She was last seen on July 1 at 12:54 a.m. after stepping outside. Her grandmother realized she was missing around 6 a.m. “The grandma went to go feed her animals that they have in the room--the bunny--and noticed she wasn’t in bed and she woke up her sister because her sister was in the top bunk. She woke up her sister and she was gone,” said Jessica Clark, Lily’s mom.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman found shot, killed in canal near 32nd St. and McDowell Rd. Tuesday

Police are investigating what they're calling a homicide after the body of a woman was found shot and killed in a canal in Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Phoenix fire crews arrived at the scene sometime before 6 a.m. near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. Police officials are investigating the incident...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy