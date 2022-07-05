ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Family Relief Plan explained

By Marlena Lang
Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan went into effect on Friday July 1, 2022. The relief plan removed the 1% state sales tax on groceries until June of 2023, and suspended the 2 cent gas tax increase until January of next year. Though the relief plan includes more...

Li Yaqian
2d ago

The relief we need is to stop raising taxes. And lower the 38 cents a gal state tax Pritzker doubled from 19 cents a gallon when he first took office. Side note: Maybe don't spend time naming a state rock( not a joke). Or don't spend tax money on taking small business gas stations to court trying to force them to promote (using stickers on each pump) a whopping 2 cent gas tax hike freeze that only lasts for a month after elections (because no one will see that as an open attempt to trick people). Also not a joke.

Brenda Lumpp
2d ago

Gee, PRICKster...so nice for you NOT to add new planned tax increases and call it a relief plan. How about dropping that 39 cents a gallon tax for awhile? We ARE the highest in the nation. I know...then you couldn't line your pockets in the Democratic way.

Benjamin May
2d ago

The relief we need is to stop raising taxes. And lower the 38 cents a gal state tax Pritzker doubled from 19 cents a gallon when he first took office. Side note: Maybe don't spend time naming a state rock( not a joke). Or don't spend tax money on taking small business gas stations to court trying to force them to promote (using stickers on each pump) a whopping 2 cent gas tax hike freeze that only lasts for a month after elections (because no one will see that as an open attempt to trick people). Also not a joke.

