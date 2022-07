New York Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said Wednesday he has "no regrets" about not signing outfielder Aaron Judge this past offseason. "We made an offer that I feel was a very good one," Steinbrenner said, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin. "It was based on the numbers, of course, but it was also based, in part, on what he means to the organization. It was a combination of both. And we just didn't get a deal done."

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO