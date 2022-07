Art should make you feel something and in the case of Daniel Danger’s art, you might be better off saying that his art makes you hear something. That something might be the sound of nature taking over a collapsed house. The sound of wind through boarded up windows. Ghostly whispers and tree branches scraping. His use of colors evoke dusk, dawn and night time, with light streaming through cracks. Your eyes need time to adjust to the dark, and to Danger’s artwork.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO