Fourth of July: Media’s history of slamming America, knocking patriotic symbols

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 4, 2022 - 01:52 - MSNBC, CNN, and more liberal...

video.foxnews.com

Jesse Watters: No one has confidence in the American presidency anymore

Fox News host Jesse Watters voiced his concerns as Americans are lacking confidence in the presidency Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: No one has confidence in the American presidency anymore. The last president was hunted down like a dog and impeached twice and this president is already a lame duck who can't do anything right.
Rep Mayra Flores calls AOC, DC Dems 'just so disconnected'

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, explained the disconnect between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of the United States on "The Ingraham Angle," saying D.C. politicos think the world revolves around them. REP. MAYRA FLORES: AOC does not represent the Hispanic community; definitely does not represent Texas District 34 and who...
The Associated Press

S Korean group floats balloons toward North amid animosities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korea activist said Thursday he launched more huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items toward North Korea, days after the North vowed to sternly deal with such activities and made a highly questionable claim they were a source of the virus. South Korean experts doubt North Korea’s moves to blame South Korean balloons and say the intent might be to incite anti-South Korea sentiments and ease public complaints over its handling of the outbreak. The coronavirus is spread by people in close contact who inhale airborne droplets, and the expert consensus is that the spread of the virus from surfaces is virtually impossible. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said his group floated 20 balloons carrying 20,000 masks and tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets from a South Korean border town on Wednesday. He said he sent similar aid items by balloon across the inter-Korean border twice last month. Park previously flew balloons to distribute anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets, U.S. one-dollar bills and USB sticks containing information about the outside world. But he said he’ll now focus on sending medical relief items because North Koreans urgently need them.
Laura Ingraham: Liz Cheney is 'smearing' all Trump voters

Laura Ingraham called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a "wrecking ball" to the Constitution Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: In reality, right now, Liz Cheney is leading an attack on the presidency itself. So haul in White House counsel Pat Cipollone in for questioning via subpoena after he had already talked to the committee voluntarily, by the way — it's just a sign of growing desperation by a woman who understands that her political career is essentially over.
The Intercept

History Says Democracy Will Die if Democrats Don’t Try “Going Big”

Yet the United States didn’t go fascist. Why? In 1941, the journalist Dorothy Thompson wrote an unsettling article for Harper’s Magazine which asked the question, “Who Goes Nazi?” Based on her time spent in Europe — she was the first U.S. reporter expelled from Nazi Germany — Thompson explained, “Nazism has nothing to do with race and nationality. It appeals to a certain type of mind.” Moreover, Thompson wrote, huge swaths of Americans possessed this type of mind.
What was the Left expecting of President Biden?: Kellyanne Conway

Former senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway asked Democrats what they were expecting from President Biden Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: If you are a senator — a Democratic senator — up in 2024, you won in 2018 in Donald Trump's midterm elections. You're Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, you're Casey in Pennsylvania, you're Jon Tester in Montana — you're going to run with this guy on the top of the ticket. And so I think those blind, anonymous quotes from consultants and congressmen in the paper are one thing. Joe Biden's biggest problem right now is he has people on the record named Gavin Newsom, governor of California, named J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, taking him on and flirting with a 2024 run when they've got their own guy eligible to run for a second term. They don't want him. But I would ask them all, what were you expecting? Why do you use words like action, alacrity and urgency when you discuss and you address Joe Biden — what were you expecting? As for Kamala Harris, she sat in Louisiana. Did you notice the word "Louisiana" was misspelled behind her? It was a metaphor for everything.
Kamala Harris delivers interview in front of official sign with Louisiana misspelled

Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a stumbling week by giving an interview in New Orleans under a White House graphic that had "Louisiana" misspelled. Harris was in Louisiana over the weekend to attend Essence Fest, a music festival and political event focused on social issues, particularly those affecting Black women. Harris participated in a 30-minute interview at the event, and social media mocked her for sitting under a sign that misspelled Louisiana right under the vice presidential seal.
