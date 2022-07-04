Fourth of July: Media’s history of slamming America, knocking patriotic symbols

Former senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway asked Democrats what they were expecting from President Biden Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: If you are a senator — a Democratic senator — up in 2024, you won in 2018 in Donald Trump's midterm elections. You're Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, you're Casey in Pennsylvania, you're Jon Tester in Montana — you're going to run with this guy on the top of the ticket. And so I think those blind, anonymous quotes from consultants and congressmen in the paper are one thing. Joe Biden's biggest problem right now is he has people on the record named Gavin Newsom, governor of California, named J.B. Pritzker, governor of Illinois, taking him on and flirting with a 2024 run when they've got their own guy eligible to run for a second term. They don't want him. But I would ask them all, what were you expecting? Why do you use words like action, alacrity and urgency when you discuss and you address Joe Biden — what were you expecting? As for Kamala Harris, she sat in Louisiana. Did you notice the word "Louisiana" was misspelled behind her? It was a metaphor for everything.

