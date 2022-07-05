Christian music artist to perform at Ottawa Metro Park

NEW KNOXVILLE — For the past two weeks, the grounds of The Way International have swelled with an influx of people from all over the world. More than 300 students made their way to rural New Knoxville for a two-week-long Biblical seminar, the Advanced Class, which took place from June 12 to 25. Their travels varied as some came from as close as New Knoxville itself and others made their way from as far away as Australia.

