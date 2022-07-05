Christian music artist to perform at Ottawa Metro Park

VAN WERT — Marie Osmond will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 South, Van Wert. Osmond spent six decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker.
BLUFFTON — Tweens and teens (grades 6-12) will enjoy “Fish Games” starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Compete against friends to see who is the last one standing. This event is part of the “Oceans of...
NEW KNOXVILLE — For the past two weeks, the grounds of The Way International have swelled with an influx of people from all over the world. More than 300 students made their way to rural New Knoxville for a two-week-long Biblical seminar, the Advanced Class, which took place from June 12 to 25. Their travels varied as some came from as close as New Knoxville itself and others made their way from as far away as Australia.
BLUFFTON — Fred Steiner will present a photographic journey of Bluffton’s history starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Program participants will see dozens of Bluffton photos by pioneer photographer Will Triplett taken between 1880 and 1910. Included...
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ALL ABILITIES CAMP. Coldwater: District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be playing...
The Taste of Celina Block Party & Car Show will feature a number of restaurants, including The Anchor, The James Watson House, Sidecar, Friendly Markets, Speakeasy Steak & Ale House, C-Town Wings, Fritz’s Hog Wild BBQ, Celina Manor Cafe, Bella’s Italian Grille and Brew Nation. Food tickets are $1 each. The menu for each restaurant can be found online at celinamercer.com/events/.
LIMA — Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership will host Jewels in the Garden from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 13. The open house will be held at the community garden on the corner of Collett and Spring Street to showcase community gardens and raise funds for the garden programs. Organizers will provide tours and food tastings from the garden.
BLUFFTON — The Quarry Farm will present “Underwater Life in Our Watershed” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Did you know that the insects, mollusks and crustaceans — aquatic macroinvertebrates — that live in our streams and rivers are like the canaries that miners used to keep down in the coal mines? Their presence or absence can help determine the health of waterways. Meet some of these ‘water canaries’ during this presentation.
LIMA — Activate Allen County will hold a summer block party on July 16. The focus of this celebration is overall health, wellness and fun. The block party is a free family event. It will take place at 200 S. Jackson Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be live music from Stedic Music; free hotdogs, chips and water and free food distribution.
WAPAKONETA — The 2022 Summer Moon Festival will feature live music, games, a fishing tournament, a fun run, and much more starting at 8 a.m. July 12 and running through July 17. Tuesday’s lineup includes the festival kickoff event. On Wednesday, senior bingo will be held at the Eagles...
FORT LORAMIE — In 2021, over 78,000 fans packed Fort Loramie’s three-day Country Concert. Fans spend roughly $17 million on tickets, hotels and food, creating a boon for the region’s economy and giving fans an in-person chance to meet Country music’s legends and up-and-comers. This year the concert is back and promises to be as good as ever.
Fair season is just around the corner! Prepare yourself for funnel cakes, corndogs, concerts, demolition derbies, rodeos, tractor pulls and many adorable farm animals. Here’s our guide to fair season throughout the Miami Valley:. COST: Daily admission is $10 per person. Season passes are $30. Daily ride armbands are...
LIMA, Ohio, July 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hero Homes Solutions LLC, one of the fastest-growing single family owner-operators in Ohio, announces it has acquired four additional single family rental homes in Lima Ohio and is under contract to purchase an additional 22 with options to purchase an additional 60.
100 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday. 1200 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday. North Jameson...
LIMA — For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is changing its menu substantially, and it is giving customers the chance to check out their new menu for free. The fast-food franchise will give away up to 1 million free Subway Series sandwiches nationwide from 10...
LIMA — The City of Lima is partnering with Activate Allen County to issue Neighborhood Impact Grants for up to $500. According to Neighborhood Specialist Sydni Winkler, “the grant program will support programs and activities that strengthen your neighborhood and make a measurable impact on the City of Lima.”
The Union County Fair released its Grandstand schedule for Fair Week, which runs from Sunday, July 24 through Sunday July 31. The entertainment for the week will capped off by a concert featuring Lee Brice on Sunday, July 31, with the Shane Stephens Band opening for the country music star.
BLUFFTON — “Watercolor Workshop: Sailboat” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. July 21 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Local artist Jeanne Beutler will teach on the lower level of the library. Walk away with a self-created watercolor piece of art, complete with a mat.
FORT LORAMIE — For the first time in its 41-year history, Country Concert is officially sold out. Organizers for the music festival, which takes place in Fort Loramie, announced on its website that tickets were sold out and would not be available at the gate. News Center 7 called...
Several Lima female African American business owners were recognized today(7/5/22) for their contributions to the community at the Wingate in Downtown Lima. Sixth Ward Councilor Derry Glenn presented the African American Business Women of the Year Award to five Lima female business owners. The following owners and their businesses were honored: LaFawn Pugsley with Plush Party Palace Girls Spa, Linda Scott Nwoke with Ella Bees 1 Inc., Shari Banks with All My Angels Daycare, Shawna Glover with The Beauty Bar, and Thelma Banks with Helen Ruth Southern Sweet Tea Shop. This is the third year Lima African American businesses were recognized, and Glenn emphasized the importance of recognizing these minority businesses.
