Pittsburgh, PA

Free Agent Joe Haden still remained unsigned?

By Abdullah Mohammed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, you read that correctly. 12-year veteran Joe Haden remains unsigned as he’s still a free agent. The Steelers elected not to give Haden an extension when he entered the last year of his contract. The former all-pro played his previous five seasons in Pittsburgh, signing a three-year $27MM deal in...

