ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

World’s Longest Yard Sale coming in August

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELINA — The World’s Longest Yard Sale (also known as the 127...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sidney Daily News

Historic barn paintings auction underway

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Quarry Farm to present ‘Underwater Life in Our Watershed’

BLUFFTON — The Quarry Farm will present “Underwater Life in Our Watershed” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Did you know that the insects, mollusks and crustaceans — aquatic macroinvertebrates — that live in our streams and rivers are like the canaries that miners used to keep down in the coal mines? Their presence or absence can help determine the health of waterways. Meet some of these ‘water canaries’ during this presentation.
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Winners of Tomato Grower Award announced

NORTHWOOD, Ohio – Hirzel Canning Company announced its Tomato Grower Award winners from the 2021 harvest season. These growers are recognized for their mastery of growing and delivering high-quality, fresh tomatoes to Hirzel Canning that are the key to making their Dei Fratelli products so delicious. These locally grown tomatoes are processed within hours of being harvested.
NORTHWOOD, OH
Daily Advocate

Natural gas aggregations to restart in October

WEST CENTRAL OHIO — A group of communities, including Greenville, Ansonia, and Bradford, are restarting their natural gas opt-out aggregation programs following the previous supplier’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing and immediate termination of the natural gas aggregation contracts. Constellation NewEnergy – Gas Division, LLC (“Constellation”) was awarded the new contracts following a bidding process administered by the group’s consultant, Affordable Gas & Electric (AGE). The new opt-out aggregation contracts will begin this October and offers a fixed natural gas supply rate of $0.756/ccf for period of 24 months. Residents previously participating in the opt-out natural gas aggregation programs under Volunteer Energy were dropped back to the utility’s Standard Choice Offer (SCO) this Spring.
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Addison, MI
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Van Wert, OH
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Gadsden, AL
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
City
Addison, AL
City
Celina, OH
Sidney Daily News

Jordan tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...
RUSSIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Miller drives one million miles accident-free

GREENVILLE — The typically busy mail room at the Greenville Post Office came to a halt on Wednesday, July 6. “Stop! May I have everyone’s attention up front?” called Tabitha Fourman, as one of the postal employees quipped, “That’s something we don’t hear too often.”
GREENVILLE, OH
My Magic GR

Watch: Michigan Fireworks Accidentally All Go Off In 30 Seconds

Growing up the 4th of July was one of my favorite holidays. My brother Bob and I would spend the day with our dad and the rest of the family in Milford, Michigan. My Aunt and Uncle owned a cottage on Sears and we would spend the day swimming and fishing on the dock and in the row boat. Then later in the day, we would have a huge bbq with Hotdogs, Hamburgers, and Ribs along with some better-made chips and some Faygo to wash it all down.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longest Yard Sale#World
Lima News

Lima area sports calendar

Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ALL ABILITIES CAMP. Coldwater: District 8 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be playing...
LIMA, OH
AL.com

Former Tide coach sober, Hurricane Bonnie, and $1 million average home price?: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
westbendnews.net

Joshua Reichert Van Wert Student Wins Scholarship

The Ohio Academy of Science recognizes and awards one hundred twenty-four (124) students with $124,000 in scholarships to attend any Ohio college, university, or post-secondary career center. Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science,...
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Compete in ‘Fish Games’ at Bluffton library

BLUFFTON — Tweens and teens (grades 6-12) will enjoy “Fish Games” starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the Bluffton Public Library, 145 S. Main St., Bluffton. Compete against friends to see who is the last one standing. This event is part of the “Oceans of...
BLUFFTON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Area wheat harvest looking generally good

WILLSHIRE — Willshire farmer Clarence Hamrick, who along with his sons, has gone through a major portion of their farm’s wheat harvest reported that they have brought in anywhere from 80 upwards to 100 bushels per acre so far. “We’re pleased, it was kind of spotty in some...
WILLSHIRE, OH
wdhn.com

Fatal blast at Michigan air show blamed on mechanical woe

AP – The father of the jet engine-powered semitruck driver killed during a performance at a southwestern Michigan air show is blaming the explosion on a mechanical failure. The accident happened Saturday during a race between the Shockwave Jet Truck and two airplanes at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises said the custom-built jet truck reaches speeds topping 350 mph and races at air shows across North America.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WTOL 11

'I couldn't believe it' | Water bills shock Maumee residents

MAUMEE, Ohio — WTOL 11 is going to bat for a number of Maumee residents. Several of them have reached out over the last few weeks telling us about what they call outrageous water bills. How outrageous?. Cheryl Baker's a mom of three. She works third shift and lives...
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Mary Jo Dunlap, ’89: Local Restauranteur

As the owner of DJ’s Family Restaurant in Pittsford, Michigan, Mary Jo Dunlap, ’89, had a plan and Hillsdale College was part of that plan. Despite being a single mother of two young school-age children, Dunlap found the time to complete her associate’s degree at Jackson Community College. Needing a local bachelor’s degree option, she found Hillsdale College and transferred in to the business program.
HILLSDALE, MI
Lima News

Second-half taxes due Friday

LIMA — Friday, July 8th is the due date for 2nd half real estate and mobile home tax payments. There are a number of methods that can be used to pay taxes. Payments by check or cash may be made at the treasurer’s office Thursday or Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on the 2nd floor in the Allen County Courthouse.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy