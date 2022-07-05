World’s Longest Yard Sale coming in August

WEST CENTRAL OHIO — A group of communities, including Greenville, Ansonia, and Bradford, are restarting their natural gas opt-out aggregation programs following the previous supplier’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing and immediate termination of the natural gas aggregation contracts. Constellation NewEnergy – Gas Division, LLC (“Constellation”) was awarded the new contracts following a bidding process administered by the group’s consultant, Affordable Gas & Electric (AGE). The new opt-out aggregation contracts will begin this October and offers a fixed natural gas supply rate of $0.756/ccf for period of 24 months. Residents previously participating in the opt-out natural gas aggregation programs under Volunteer Energy were dropped back to the utility’s Standard Choice Offer (SCO) this Spring.
