Although the history of Carmel Valley dates back for centuries, a little digging will tell you that “the valley” community as we know it today began to take shape during the 1930s. Around that time, Del Monte Properties, owned by the legendary S.F.B. Morse, secured valuable water rights along the banks of the Carmel River. As the company gradually sold off pieces of the desirable and now developable land along the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains, more business and opportunities began to spring up in the valley.

CARMEL VALLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO