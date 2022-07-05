Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Southern Meade Co Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Butte and west central Meade Counties through 645 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles east of Owl Butte, or 26 miles northeast of Sturgis, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Owl Butte. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO