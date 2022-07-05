P&Z Approves Dunkin Donuts’ Move to South & Elm

This week, on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to Melody Libonati, artistic director of Summer Theatre of New Canaan. The nonprofit organization opens its 19th season this week, featuring productions of Broadway Tony-winning revival “Once On This Island” and, for Theatre for a Young Audience, “The Wizard of Oz,” both at the bandshell in Waveny Park. Sponsors of Summer Theatre of New Canaan include Walter Stewart’s, Karl Chevrolet, Bankwell, New Canaan Community Foundation, Performing Arts Conservatory of New Canaan, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and The Professional Associates, P.C. Media sponsors include Hearst, WSHU Public Radio and NewCanaanite.com.
Comments / 0