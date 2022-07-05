ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&Z Approves Dunkin Donuts’ Move to South & Elm

By Michael Dinan
newcanaanite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Planning & Zoning Commission last week approved a proposal from Dunkin Donuts to move from its current location on Elm Street down to the intersection at South Avenue. P&Z during a regular meeting held June 28 voted 9-0 in favor of a site plan application for 44 Elm St., former...

New Canaan Now & Then: Mead Park

On April 12, 1915, Florence Heath Mead, wife of Benjamin P. Mead, donated “18 acres, more or less,” to the town of New Canaan. There were a few stipulations: (1) that the property “shall be known as the ‘Mead Memorial Park”; (2) that its only use could be as a park; (3) parts of the park could only be sold to the New Haven & Hartford Railroad Company or its successors; and (4) that $300 be set aside for maintenance and improvements.
New Construction Planned for Putnam Road

The New Canaan Building Department on June 20 received an application for a new 5,761-square-foot home on Putnam Road. The new home planned for 194 Putnam Road will include four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath, according to the application. The lower level will be finished with a playroom...
Tuckahoe Restaurant Closes After 18-Year Run

A longtime Westchester County restaurant has permanently closed. The Quarry in Tuckahoe served its last meal on Tuesday, June 28, the owners said. The eatery was located at 106 Main St. The owners said just days earlier that they were sad to announce the closure after an 18-year run but...
Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police are investigating a report of vandalism—damaged outdoor patio furniture on Brookwood Lane, received at 6:49 a.m. on July 1. Summer Theatre of New Canaan’s 2022 season opens to the public Friday. ***. Two dogs were found roaming in New Canaan Sunday night after they ran...
Stew Leonard’s begins renovation work

NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
Owner of Tommy’s Tavern, Tommy Bonfiglio Dies at 62

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23. Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’...
2 rescued from Lake Hopatcong

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two distressed people were rescued from Lake Hopatcong Saturday in Jefferson Township, according to Jefferson Township Police Captain Robert Bush. On July 2, Jefferson Twp. Police Dept. Officers Matthew Johnson, Mark Williams and Sgt. Justin Gjelsvik responded to the NJ State Police Marine...
Milford Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
Long-Standing Poughkeepsie Car Wash Demolished

A popular Poughkeepsie area car wash is no more. On a recent drive into work, I noticed that a car wash that had been around for as far back as I can remember had been demolished. City Car Wash off Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie was always a close and convenient car wash that I would often stop at to wash the Rock n Roll Limo.
Woman Survives Jump From Greenwich I-95 Bridge

This story has been updated. A woman jumped from the I-95 bridge over the Mianus River in Fairfield County and survived. The incident took place in Greenwich between Exits 4 and 5 on Tuesday, July 5. Earlier this afternoon Greenwich Police received a call from the state police requesting assistance...
WATCH: Firefighters Rescue Woman From Under CT Transit Bus in Stamford

Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
Podcast: Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2022 Season Opens Friday

This week, on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to Melody Libonati, artistic director of Summer Theatre of New Canaan. The nonprofit organization opens its 19th season this week, featuring productions of Broadway Tony-winning revival “Once On This Island” and, for Theatre for a Young Audience, “The Wizard of Oz,” both at the bandshell in Waveny Park. Sponsors of Summer Theatre of New Canaan include Walter Stewart’s, Karl Chevrolet, Bankwell, New Canaan Community Foundation, Performing Arts Conservatory of New Canaan, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and The Professional Associates, P.C. Media sponsors include Hearst, WSHU Public Radio and NewCanaanite.com.
Bridgeport News: Woman Pushed Out Of Moving Car

2022-07-06@12:15am–#Bridgeport CT– A woman has been pushed out of a moving vehicle in the 200 block of Bond Street and is currently unconscious. First responders on the way. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
