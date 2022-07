SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO