One of Sarasota’s oldest and most prestigious law firms, Williams Parker Attorneys, is moving out of its longtime home but, in a way, it’s going back to where it began. The firm has signed a lease for a 35,024-square-foot space at the Plaza at Five Points in Sarasota. The firm will take up the entire eight floor of the downtown building, at 50 Central Ave. The move is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO