Movies

Minions The Rise of Gru sets new box office record

By Christian Saclao
 3 days ago
Minions The Rise of Gru is a certified box-office hit. Illumination’s latest animated film in the Despicable Me franchise grossed an estimated $125.2 million at the box office in the United States and Canada for its four-day opening weekend that started last Friday. That figure set a new record for the...

Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Shatters July 4th Holiday Records With $127 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set off fireworks at the box office, collecting $108 million over the weekend. By the time that July 4th rolls around on Monday, the animated family film is expected to reach a sizable $127.9 million. Based on those estimates, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will smash the record for the highest film opening over Independence Day, overtaking Paramount’s 2011 blockbuster “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($115.9 million over four days). Ticket sales for the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise are a comforting sign that family...
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Now Tom Cruise’s First $1 Billion Box Office Hit

Tom Cruise has earned his biggest box office achievement in his four-decade career thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” — a $1 billion grossing film. While Paramount and Skydance have not officially declared it, industry estimates are expecting “Top Gun: Maverick” to cross $1 billion worldwide on Sunday after it grossed $30.5 million domestic and $44.5 million in overseas markets. That brings its estimated total to $521 million domestic and $484 million international, putting it just past $1 billion globally depending on final Sunday numbers.
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Poses Key Question About ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After Film’s Record-Breaking Success

Ron Howard hopped on the bandwagon to discuss the biggest film of the summer so far, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has broken tons of records in under two weeks. “Top Gun: Maverick” now boasts the highest Memorial Weekend debut to date. It’s also Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film, domestically, surpassing “War of the Worlds” in 2005. And ticket sales for the film dropped the lowest amount (29%) between its first and second weekend in theaters, for a film that earned over 100 million.
Pierre Coffin
Steve Carell
Alan Arkin
Michelle Yeoh
Julie Andrews
IndieWire

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Fandom Leads Theaters to Ban Rowdy TikTokers in Suits

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing “Despicable” about this adorable theater trend. But disturbing and distracting? Maybe. Following the box office domination of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” select theaters have issued bans to audiences wearing formal attire when attending screenings of the children’s animated film. Why? Well, it’s all due to a TikTok trend. The viral “Minions” fandom has evolved into a squad of “gentleminions,” or people wearing suits to screenings. The Independent reported that some of those fans have cheered, clapped, shouted, and mocked the Minion voices in theaters, disrupting those who wanted to watch the film...
Collider

'Jurassic World Dominion's Box Office Takes a Bite Out of $800 Million Worldwide

The dinosaurs of Jurassic World Dominion are officially in elite company. The latest film in the Jurassic World trilogy has crossed the absurd $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, joining Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of four Hollywood films to do so since the pandemic began in 2020. With that milestone, it ranks as the third-biggest film of 2022 with $824.5 million, joining the latter two titans.
Reuters

Box Office - 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' going bananas with projected $129.2 million Independence Day opening

LOS ANGELES, July 3 (Variety.com) - It's official -- the Minions are back. Universal and Illumination's "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is setting off fireworks at the Fourth of July box office, projecting a $129.2 million opening over the four-day holiday weekend from 4,400 locations. On a three-day scale, the "Despicable Me" prequel looks to gross $109.4 million -- that number would mark the highest domestic opening for an animated film since 2019's "Frozen 2," representing a huge bounce back for family-friendly fare after lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2's Namor Actor Breaks Silence on Leaked Images of His MCU Character

2022 finally marks the live-action arrival of Namor the Submariner and it's evident that Marvel Studios has huge plans for the beloved character. In case you didn't know, Namor is set to make his debut MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his involvement in the film is already causing a ton of buzz in the fandom.
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk New Look Revealed

She-Hulk just gave fans a brand new look at Tatiana Maslany's green hero. Empire Magazine featured a new image of the prospective Avenger stepping out of that limo from the trailer. She also talked to the publication about how the law-based series stands out from everything that's happened in the MCU so far. The trailer conveyed that tone pretty well. Rest assured, there will still be punching and feats of heroism. However, there is a comedic thread dancing through all of the proceedings. Also of note is how the legal setting might take up more space than fans might expect going in. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer after all, and the court room serves as a battlefield both literally and figuratively. At any rate, fans can't wait for Comic-Con and D23 to learn more about the newest member of the Marvel Universe. Check out the newest image down below.
24/7 Wall St.

Disney Shares Drop Almost 50%, Destroying Shareholders

Long-time shareholders of Walt Disney Company are enraged. Its shares are down 45% over the last year, and much more from when they peaked last November. Disney has lost over $150 billion of its market cap since then. Disney was the envy of the multimedia industry for years. Under former CEO Bob Iger, it bested […]
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman puts on a very leggy display in super short scarlet minidress teamed with a floral headpiece at Thor premiere in London

Natalie Portman showed off her toned physique in a scarlet minidress as she attended the UK Gala Screening of Thor: Love And Thunder in London with her husband on Tuesday. The actress, 41, who plays Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in the Marvel films, flaunted her sculpted legs as she sidled up next to her beau Benjamin Millepied, 45.
Popculture

Dave Bautista Action Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

Fans can't seem to get enough of Dave Bautista. More than four years after it had its theatrical release, the Bautista-starring 2018 action thriller Final Score has joined fellow hits like Man from Toronto and Mean Girls in Netflix's Top 10 rankings, officially becoming one of the most popular movies currently available for streaming on the platform.
Newsweek

Disney's Woke Crusade Has Gone Too Far | Opinion

One of the most extraordinary features of the Culture Wars—or Cancel Culture, as those who have been on the sharp end of the woke trials pitchforks call it—is that organizations who wake up late to wokeness will invariably court the favor of those who are not their natural audience at the expense of those who are.
