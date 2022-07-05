ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Thousands attend Kettering’s ‘Go Fourth’ event

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUz8b_0gUnQ2hj00

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Ohioans flooded Delco Park for Kettering’s Go Fourth Holiday Celebrations on Monday. Many vendors and residents said they were just glad to celebrate in person once again.

“We know we’re still in the pandemic but it feels good to be back, have everyone come out and just enjoy the fireworks,” said KONA Ice Manager Yvonne Reichel.

For some families, it had been several years since their children heard the thunder of fireworks once again.

Thousands celebrate 50 years of Americana Festival

“We really love being out here, for my little girl who’s four, she grew up for the first couple of years not being able to go out, we built a gym at home to keep her entertained but we are here and she is able to see fireworks again,” said resident Lee.

Other residents said it makes sense for the community to return to normal Fourth of July in-person celebrations.

“Some concerns obviously, the pandemic is still going on, COVID-19 is still out there so taking the necessary precautions but being able to get out and enjoy the nature, atmosphere this brings, feels great to be back,” said resident Bill Essen.

World War II codebreaker honored at Ohio parade

Twenty-two food trucks lined Delco Park, including Dayton’s Rolling Indulgence Food Truck. They came in third on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race. Chef Drew Ballard said nothing beats grilling out on the 4th of July.

“We spent the last two years fighting for the business and keeping the dream alive, now we’re finally back and able to do big events,” said Chef Ballard. “It’s a dream come true to make it through these years and finally have a platform to just go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eaton Register Herald

Support rallying for Pork Festival

EATON — Community leaders came together at a meeting held last week to rally the Preble County troops in working toward the recently revived Preble County Pork Festival. “We are RMJG Events, and we just wanted to say thank you to everyone for coming out,” Megan Griffis said in introducing herself and her husband, Robert Griffis at the Wednesday, June 29, meeting. “We are real people. We have a real company and we just wanted to introduce ourselves so that just we can start having theese conversations about this: the Pork Festival is happening!”
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Kettering, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kettering, OH
Government
City
Kettering, OH
FireRescue1

Ohio town breaks ground on $7.1M fire, EMS station

DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Kona Ice#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Ohioans#Food Network#The Great Food Truck Race
wnewsj.com

Bringin’ down the house a sign of progress

The first step has taken place as HealthSource of Ohio makes moves to expand its presence in Wilmington. The house at 168 W. Main St. owned by the group was torn down this week in preparation of constructing a new single-story, 8,400 square-foot medical office building plus a new parking lot at the corner of West Main Street and South Spring Street. The new facility will eventually replace the current facility, shown at back right in the photo.
dayton.com

Poké shop to open mid-July in Yellow Springs

A new poké shop is opening in the former location of the Greene Canteen in Yellow Springs. Miguel’s Poké Island, serving poké bowls, sushi burritos, açaí bowls, smoothies and boba teas, is expected to open in mid-July, according to the restaurant’s website. The...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
Xenia Daily Gazette

FVPC to include pets in planning

XENIA — The Family Violence Prevention Center now has the ability to house pets involved in a domestic violence situation. The “Sheltering Pets” project will allow FVPC to include pets in safety planning when abused family members seek help. Pets need safety too according to a release...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Xenia Community Schools receives $38M in aid

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Community Schools will receive $38 million for construction projects from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission through the Classroom Facilities Assistance Program. “We are obviously elated about this additional funding from the state, and I do not think the impact this will have on Xenia...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton CBC in critical need of blood

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center is facing a critical need for Type O Blood following the Fourth of July weekend, according to a news release Tuesday. Usage outpaced collections of Type O blood during the holiday weekend, the CBC said. The Dayton CBC operated on special hours Sunday, July 3, but there were no collections Monday, July 4.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy