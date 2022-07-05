ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: St. Louis 4th of July Fireworks

By Joe Millitzer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Nobody does fireworks like FOX 2 and our exclusive Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter. We are continuing our long-standing tradition of bringing you the Fourth of July Fireworks live from downtown St. Louis on Independence Day.

Trending: Could you pass these 6 St. Louis eating challenges?

During our 9 pm news, Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX will be in the air with the Gateway Arch as our fireworks background. The fireworks begin Monday night around 9:30 pm.

