Commentary: One report does not tell the full story of Roper Hospital

Modern medicine is remarkable. Conditions like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C were once virtual death sentences. Both can now be treated easily and effectively. But for Americans, the wonders of modern medicine come at a steep cost: Total U.S. health spending exceeded US$4.1 trillion in 2020, or $12,000 per person. How those trillions of dollars are spent can seem like a mystery. The biggest portion of that – hospital care, which makes up 31% of total spending – is now subject to transparency rules that are supposed to make it easier for patients to understand what their treatments cost. But so far hospitals’...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 16 HOURS AGO