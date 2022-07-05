Oklahoma Target Micah Tease Commits to Arkansas

Nebraska made huge waves on Tuesday afternoon when the Cornhuskers received the commitment from 4-star prospect Omarion Miller. The receiver from Vivian, Louisiana, is the third wideout to commit to the Huskers for the class of 2023 and will join Jaidyn Doss and Barry Jackson in Lincoln next season. When looking deeper at the 2023 recruiting class, five of the 12 recruits are in-state, with eight of the twelve playing on the offensive side of the ball. It was just one month ago that Miller de-committed from the LSU Tigers and reopened his commitment. He was initially recruited to LSU by current Husker’s receiver coach Mickey Joseph. Miller chose Nebraska over other power five programs such as LSU, Arkansas, and Miami. GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW — Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List List of Greatest National Champions mistakenly says '95 Huskers aren't #1

VIVIAN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO