ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Target Micah Tease Commits to Arkansas

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sooners have been recruiting the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tease as a defensive back ever since Brent Venables arrived and made his first recruiting trip up the Turner Turnpike. But OU and Tease, who told SI Sooners this spring that he wanted to play wide receiver, couldn’t reach an accord,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Will Connor Noland return to Arkansas in 2023?

For great teams in College Baseball, you can almost always count on saying goodbye to your best pitcher at the end of the season if he is draft-eligible. But for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it's not a foregone conclusion that they will lose their ace in Connor Noland, who still has an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic in 2020.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Grove Report

LSU's Drew Bianco Enters Transfer Portal, A Father-Son Reunion at Ole Miss?

LSU utility player Drew Bianco, son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, officially entered the transfer portal last week. The news was first reported by D1Baseball.com. Bianco, a redshirt junior, elected to leave the program after four seasons in Baton Rouge. During his time with the Tigers, he played at every position, except for pitcher, predominantly seeing most of his reps as an infielder.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins Quarterback “Scary”

In 2021 the Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon by using the sixth pick of the draft on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle and Tua played two years together in Alabama in 2018 and 2019. As a rookie Waddle had a record breaking season in which he recorded 104 receptions and 1,015 receiving yards. This offseason added yet another target by trading for Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Yardbarker

New-Look Chiefs Offense Further Exudes Mentality Of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved plenty of notorious accolades throughout his first four seasons as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Namely, his Super Bowl LIV win and Super Bowl LIV MVP stand out. He has also earned four Pro-Bowl nods and has one All-Pro season under his belt. Moreover, Mahomes won the 2018 AP MVP Award and the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award for his 50 touchdown passes and much more that season. Though wins are always debated on if they are a “quarterback stat” or not, the Kansas City passer is 58-16 in 74 career games so far, including playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant reacts to Chet Holmgren's Summer League debut

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren on Tuesday had an impressive summer league debut against the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League. He played so well that he garnered the attention of Kevin Durant. The 2022 No. 2 overall pick had 23 points and four assists, as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
VolunteerCountry

Lady Vols SEC Opponents and Locations Announced

The SEC announced the Tennessee Lady Volunteers' SEC opponents and locations on Wednesday, along with every other team in the conference. The Lady Vols home and road conference opponents for the 2022-2023 season are below. Home:. Alabama. Auburn. Florida. Georgia. Mississippi State. Ole Miss. South Carolina. Vanderbilt. Road:. Arkansas. Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Micah#American Football#College Football#The Turner Turnpike#Si Sooners#Notre Dame#Usc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Huskers land 4-star receiver from Louisiana

Nebraska made huge waves on Tuesday afternoon when the Cornhuskers received the commitment from 4-star prospect Omarion Miller. The receiver from Vivian, Louisiana, is the third wideout to commit to the Huskers for the class of 2023 and will join Jaidyn Doss and Barry Jackson in Lincoln next season. When looking deeper at the 2023 recruiting class, five of the 12 recruits are in-state, with eight of the twelve playing on the offensive side of the ball.  It was just one month ago that Miller de-committed from the LSU Tigers and reopened his commitment. He was initially recruited to LSU by current Husker’s receiver coach Mickey Joseph. Miller chose Nebraska over other power five programs such as LSU, Arkansas, and Miami.  GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW — Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List List of Greatest National Champions mistakenly says '95 Huskers aren't #1
VIVIAN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy