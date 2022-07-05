ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Officials need help finding Ashod Williams' killer in 2021 northwest Houston murder

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gUnNrjS00 Crime Stoppers and Harris County Sheriff's Homicide Division need the public's help identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a 2021 murder in northwest Houston.

Ashod Williams was found shot and killed inside an apartment located at the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2021.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

SEE ALSO: Search continues for suspect 5 months after victim was shot to death in NE Houston

According to police, Williams sustained a single gunshot wound and was found by his former girlfriend, who came to check on him after not being able to reach him by phone.

William's family is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man attacked with shovel at restaurant in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked with a shovel at a restaurant in north Houston, police say. Officers responded to an IHOP on E Crosstimbers Street near Fulton Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Police say two male suspects were seen...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Greenwood, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC13 Houston

Violent crime initiative 'Operation North Star' leads to arrest of 152 fugitives in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals Service announced the results of a monthlong initiative focused on arresting violent fugitives. Operation North Star resulted in the arrests of 152 fugitives in the Houston area charged with homicide, sex assault, robbery, and drug cases. The arrests also yielded 12 firearms, two kilograms of drugs, and $17,000 in cash, a press release said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Greenwood Forest
fox26houston.com

Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the 16500 block of Hedgecroft Drive. Police said the man started talking to the guest and told him that he was "laying low for a while."
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man near NRG Stadium

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Codie Girouard, 39. On Feb. 19, patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot by police near local shopping center

A man who was shot by a police officer during an alleged fight at a shopping center last week near Independence Heights has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Phillip Rogers, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a peace officer, disarming...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
137K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy