Dardanelle, AR

Dardanelle nursing home catches fire, no injuries reported

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

DARDANELLE, Ark. – Officials with Yell County Emergency Management have confirmed there was a fire at the Dardanelle Nursing Home Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, there were no injuries during the incident.

The fire was put out through a combined effort of the Dardanelle and Russellville Fire Departments.

All residents of the nursing home are being moved to other facilities at this time.

