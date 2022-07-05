Dardanelle nursing home catches fire, no injuries reported

DARDANELLE, Ark. – Officials with Yell County Emergency Management have confirmed there was a fire at the Dardanelle Nursing Home Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, there were no injuries during the incident.

The fire was put out through a combined effort of the Dardanelle and Russellville Fire Departments.

All residents of the nursing home are being moved to other facilities at this time.

