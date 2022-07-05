ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Spot Showers for Fireworks, with More Rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Robert Grimm
wagmtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Happy 4th of July, everyone!. It was a beautiful day for the parades and festivities going on across the County today. Sunshine and pleasant conditions were in place, and it’s...

www.wagmtv.com

wagmtv.com

A Pleasant Thursday, Leads to More Rain & Storms Friday.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone!. The heavier rounds of rain from last night into this morning have cleared out, and we’re seeing quiet conditions tonight along with a slightly cooler feel. Thursday looks to be a nice day, under mainly sunny skies. Then Friday has...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Rain Showers Ending This Morning; More Sunshine Expected Late This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We’re looking at a dreary day stepping out the door this morning with rain showers and downpours currently making their way through the region. This is all associated with a low pressure system back to our west, which will be making its way east, allowing for precipitation to come to an end across the county during the early to mid afternoon. After a few scattered showers this afternoon, we’ll eventually see clearing skies this evening and heading through the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow looks to feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure briefly builds into the region. It’s short lived as our next system makes its way in for Friday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and into the afternoon.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Busy weekend in Houlton to celebrate the Fourth

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Many have gathered in the town of Houlton for the annual parade and Agricultural Fair to celebrate the 4th of July. Thousands of people gathered in the streets of Houlton at 10 A.M. to laugh and enjoy the parade. Cameron Clark, who rode his 10-foot unicycle in the parade, says that being a part of this parade has always been a tradition.
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

County AG Report: Maine Potato Blossom Festival

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Potato Blossom Festival kicks off Saturday, marking the 75th anniversary for the event. As the community prepares for the thousands who come to Fort Fairfield for the celebration, Rob Koenig found out what the festival is doing to promote agriculture in this week’s County Ag Report.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
State
Maine State
City
Presque Isle, ME
wagmtv.com

Hit The Mud Running, Mud Run Makes A Splash At The Fair

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The 2022 mud run is back in Houlton after several years. Many drivers came out to participate and see all their hard work culminate in the mud pit. Jordan Violette: " I got together with the fair board and assisted them with doing the mud runs for the Houlton fair. We have trucks from all over the state and out of state that came up here where we race all over the state of Maine down in the Augusta area, Livermore, Steuben, Pinebrook mudders. Its nice to come up here and they return the favor and support the sport up here as well”.
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Cake Fridge is a Big Hit in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - If you’re a fan of cupcakes then you’re in for a sweet treat, as a Caribou Confectionary Cart has gone viral. Brian Bouchard has the story. You may pass by this inconspicuous house on Glenn Street in Caribou, and wonder why cars are parked alongside the road. Well, the reason they’re here is what’s inside the small refrigerator sitting on a cart in the front yard.
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

Baptist Park celebrates 90 years

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) - Baptist Park in Mapleton celebrated a major milestone this past Sunday. WAGM’s Isaac Potter was there for the event and has the story. Sunday marked a big day for Baptist Park in Mapleton. The day marked 90 years of the camp’s existence. Baptist Park is a Christian Bible camp for children and families that runs during the month of July.
MAPLETON, ME
#Wagm
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday Dehydration

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While dehydration is something that can be experienced at any time of year, people are more susceptible to it during the summer months. Dr. Robert McFadgen, Primary Care Physician at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says, the problem a lot of people have is keeping track of how much and how often they are consuming fluids.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

