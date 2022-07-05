Spot Showers for Fireworks, with More Rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We’re looking at a dreary day stepping out the door this morning with rain showers and downpours currently making their way through the region. This is all associated with a low pressure system back to our west, which will be making its way east, allowing for precipitation to come to an end across the county during the early to mid afternoon. After a few scattered showers this afternoon, we’ll eventually see clearing skies this evening and heading through the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow looks to feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure briefly builds into the region. It’s short lived as our next system makes its way in for Friday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and into the afternoon.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO