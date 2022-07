The New York Mets currently lead the National League East division, but the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are slowly sneaking up. With the August 2 traded deadline right around the corner, the Mets are reportedly looking to improve their lineup with a big bat. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have their sights set on Washington Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz.

