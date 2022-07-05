ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

Car accident in Orcutt area leaves two dead, four others injured

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. – A two-vehicle car accident in the Orcutt area on Saturday night left two people dead and four others injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the accident on Highway 1 and Highway 135 near Orcutt around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Two people were killed in the accident, two had non-life-threatening injuries, and two sustained minor injuries.

The patients were transported to Marion Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The age, gender, and names of the deceased were not yet available, and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

