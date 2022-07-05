ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

BPD investigating near Gulf and Glasshouse

By Watch >>>
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Last officer-involved shooting for PNPD was nearly 40 years ago

PORT NECHES — Almost four decades have passed since Port Neches has seen an officer-involved shooting. In that instance, an off-duty patrolman was working security at Champion’s. Rollerena, which had been broken into four times in the months leading to the shooting. The officer found a burglar sitting...
PORT NECHES, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KFDM-TV

BPD officer's death in 1917 now confirmed as line of duty fatality

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Research into history of Texas Police Officers killed in the line of duty has led to the discovery of another Beaumont Police Officer named James A. Gaines that died in the line of duty in 1917, but has never been officially recognized. The following information is what researchers have been able to verify and is enough to have Officer Gaines added to the Beaumont P.D., State of Texas and National Police Officer Memorials. In an effort to recognize and honor Officer Gaines’ ultimate sacrifice, The Beaumont Police Department is hoping to find a living relative.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Stolen vehicle near Taylor Bayou leads to foot chase, 4 arrests

At 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was en route to a wreck on I-10 when he came across a 2019 Red Dodge Charger stalled in the lane of traffic near Taylor Bayou. The Deputy began speaking to the four male occupants of the vehicle. As...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches police at scene of officer-involved fatal shooting

PORT NECHES — Police cars were still on the scene Tuesday morning two hours after an officer-involved shooting in Port Neches. The shooting took place in a parking lot at Merriman Square Townhomes in the 2100 block of Merriman Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said the shooting involved two officers and a suspect. However, the alleged motive of the suspect has not been shared by police.
PORT NECHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bpd#Kfdm 6 News#Fox 4 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDM-TV

City of Newton questioning if it should disband police department

Newton — The City of Newton may shut down its police department. The Newton Police Chief is telling us he was surprised to see the item placed on the council agenda. He says there are ongoing issues between his department and the Sheriff's Office. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles traveled...
NEWTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Newton PD Chief, Sheriff respond to potential disbanding of Police Department

NEWTON — The agenda for the Newton City Council meeting this Thursday night includes an item to consider and possibly take action to “discontinue Law Enforcement and a Police Department for the City of Newton thereby transferring responsibilities to Newton County, repealing all ordinance and resolutions on the creation of a police department and repealing all ordinances that include any action by the police department.”
Lake Charles American Press

7/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Claude Allen Winters, 64, 1502 Gieffers St. — public intimidation and retaliation; terrorizing. Bond: $41,000. Dana Lee Gauthier, 24, 14925 La. 27, DeQuincy — three counts drug possession. Bond: $34,000. Curtis Tyler Dodson, 29, 1225 Country Club Road...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur News

COVID numbers up across Southeast Texas; see what Port Arthur and Mid County reported

With positive COVID-19 numbers again on the rise, local health officials are working to remind residents that vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and older. The Port Arthur Public Health Department, which serves four cities in Jefferson County, reported 43 positive COVID infections for July 1-4. There were nine cases in Port Arthur, eight for Groves, 15 for Nederland and 11 for Port Neches.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Newton Man Dies in Crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on State Highway 87 at the intersection of CR 3075 that occurred on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Peterbilt truck tractor was traveling north, followed by a 2011 Kia passenger car. It is reported that the passenger car failed to control its speed when the truck tractor slowed to make a left turn, at which point it struck the rear of the truck tractor. The driver of the passenger car, Kenneth Woosley, 51, of Newton, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
NEWTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy