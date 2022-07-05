ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass shooting raises concerns over 4th of July celebrations

By Rob Nesbitt
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Going into the 4th of July weekend, several police departments said that more officers will be on patrol on the holiday.

A mass shooting in a Chicago suburb on Monday explains why. Six people died and dozens more were injured during what was supposed to be a celebration in Highland Park, IL.

“We are grieving for them and their family members of our community who came out to celebrate together and instead faced this terror,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

Police in Highland Park are searching for the gunman who opened fire during an Independence Day Parade through downtown.

“By all means at this point, this appears to be completely random, so with that there have been questions that have been coming in. Are events safe tonight?” said  Lake County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Christopher Covelli.

It’s a question that KRON4 posed to law enforcement in the Bay Area, who are preparing for their own 4 th of July celebrations. A parade ran through the city of Fremont, starting at 10:00 a.m.

“As with all special events, we conduct a thorough threat assessment, arrange for tightened security measures, and have a comprehensive incident action plan in place,” the Fremont Police Department told KRON4. “Public safety is our utmost priority and we take any possible threat or suspicious activity seriously. This weekend, we also have extra units on patrol.”

San Francisco police are preparing for a fireworks event at Fisherman’s Wharf. They also increased staffing during the holiday. SFPD said officers will be visible at the event and encouraged anyone who sees something suspicious to notify police.

Oakland Police will have more officers staffed, especially around downtown, Lake Merritt, West and East Oakland. Chief Leronne Armstrong referred to last year’s 4 th of July as 24 hours of chaos that included a massive sideshow and seven shootings.

