One man is said to have died following an accident while attempting to demolish an older structure. 74-year-old Larry Lewis was the man killed during the accident. According to officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office, while demolishing an old, burnt house, Lewis and one other man were attempting to pull down an I-beam over the garage. The chain holding that equipment is said to have broken, causing the beam to fall onto Lewis. The incident caused multiple blunt-force injuries and crushed him underneath. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO