ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Land of the free? Abortion rights protests underway in San Francisco

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile tens of thousands plan to celebrate the 4th of...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Once a crucial refuge, ‘Gayborhoods’ lose LGBTQ residents across the U.S.

Cleve Jones has lived in the Castro for nearly 50 years, almost from the day he graduated from high school in Phoenix and hitchhiked to California. He has been a political and cultural leader in San Francisco, organizing gay men and lesbians when the AIDS epidemic devastated these streets in the early 1980s. He created the nationally recognized AIDS Memorial Quilt from a storefront on Market Street. He was a face of the anger and sorrow that swept the Castro in 1978 after the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to the Board of Supervisors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
NBC Bay Area

New State Law Purges Racial Bans in Property Records

Contra Costa County officials must go through 28 million property documents to purge the “racist covenants”, statements saying only Caucasians can live in or buy the property. Bay Area counties are now following new state law to purge all the racist language they're now finding in old documents,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Protest#Land Of The Free#Embarcadero
sfbayview.com

‘We need something real’

The people of 94124 speak up after the Juneteenth screening of ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’. “If you’re not from 94124, you ain’t got no business with contracts, money, nothin’ coming in. ‘Cause you don’t know us,” said Maika Pinkston of From the Heart. She was speaking in a community discussion following the Juneteenth screening of 2002 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point” at the Bayview Opera House on Juneteenth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose franchisees say state bill will put them out of business

Brian Hom’s work at Vitality Bowl is a labor of love and an ode to his son. Hom, 64, bought the franchise in 2016 because he was inspired by the company’s mission to provide allergy-free food options. It’s an issue near and dear to his heart. His eldest son died after going into anaphylactic shock during a family vacation. They were celebrating his high school graduation and 18th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro council approves $20K police retention bonus

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro's City Council on Tuesday adopted a new program for retaining police officers and communication dispatchers. The council approved a retention plan that would give a $20,000 bonus over the next two years to police personnel. The first $10,000 would be paid within a month.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

July 4 stirs hopes of independence for Bay Area Ukrainian family

BERKELEY (KPIX) - The Fourth of July holiday pulls at the hopes and struggles of Ukainians. A Fulbright scholar visiting from Ukraine with her family planned to return home this month after celebrating Independence Day in the U.S., but now plans to stay another year, grateful for a safe place to live while her home country remains at war. "These four plus months have really been devastating for me and my family, it's so difficult," said Nataliia Goshylyk, a visiting professor at Berkeley through the Fulbright Scholar program. "It's all over Ukraine and so many people are suffering, your friends and...
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Running Massive Black Market Caviar Ring in the Bay Area

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched a wild investigation into a local, illegal caviar operation in November 2020, leading to the arrest of eight people on suspicion of illegal fishing, the East Bay Times reports. The suspects are accused of fishing sturgeon in the Carquinez Strait and Sacramento River — highly illegal since sturgeon are a threatened species and federally protected — and selling the sturgeon caviar for $150 a pound, versus the $100 an ounce prices caviar of that type can typically command.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Oakland: 11 years later, this homeless housing is ready for occupancy

OAKLAND — After more than a decade of work, hundreds of thousands of dollars raised and multiple city permitting hurdles jumped, a housing development built by homeless people for homeless people is ready to accept new residents. The four new townhomes on MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland will house...

Comments / 0

Community Policy