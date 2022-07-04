CONCACAF W Championship 2022: Schedule, TV and streaming for USWNT World Cup and Olympic qualifying
The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship runs from July 4-18, with the U.S. women’s national team and seven other sides from the region will duke it out for a small pool of spots at the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics.
The W Championship will feature two groups of four, with all games taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States headlines Group A, but along with Haiti and Jamaica , will face the daunting task of facing an improving Mexico team backed by a raucous home crowd. Over in Group B, Olympic gold medalists Canada share a group with Costa Rica , Panama , and Trinidad and Tobago .
The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, but that will only be doing half the job. The W Championship winner qualifies directly for the Paris Olympics, while the runner-up and the winner of the third place game will face off in a September playoff for CONCACAF’s second Olympic spot.
Below are the dates, times, and broadcast information for all of the tournament’s games. This article will update throughout the W Championship.
Group A
July 4
USWNT 3-0 Haiti: Estadio Universitario
Mexico vs. Jamaica: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, Vix
July 7
Jamaica vs. USWNT: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
Haiti vs. Mexico: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
July 11
Jamaica vs. Haiti: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
USWNT vs. Mexico: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
Group B
July 5
Costa Rica vs. Panama: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
July 8
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Costa Rica: Estadio Universitario, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
Panama vs. Canada: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
July 11
Canada vs. Costa Rica: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Estadio Universitario, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix
Knockout rounds
July 14 – Semifinals
Group A Winner vs. Group B Runner-Up: Estadio Universitario, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, Vix
Group B Winner vs. Group A Runner-Up: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, Vix
July 18 – final/third place game
Third place game
Semifinal Loser 1 vs. Semifinal Loser 2: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : Paramount +, Vix
Final
Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : Paramount +, Vix
