CONCACAF W Championship 2022: Schedule, TV and streaming for USWNT World Cup and Olympic qualifying

By Jason Anderson
 2 days ago

The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship runs from July 4-18, with the U.S. women’s national team and seven other sides from the region will duke it out for a small pool of spots at the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics.

The W Championship will feature two groups of four, with all games taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States headlines Group A, but along with Haiti and Jamaica , will face the daunting task of facing an improving Mexico team backed by a raucous home crowd. Over in Group B, Olympic gold medalists Canada share a group with Costa Rica , Panama , and Trinidad and Tobago .

The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the 2023 World Cup, but that will only be doing half the job. The W Championship winner qualifies directly for the Paris Olympics, while the runner-up and the winner of the third place game will face off in a September playoff for CONCACAF’s second Olympic spot.

Below are the dates, times, and broadcast information for all of the tournament’s games. This article will update throughout the W Championship.

Group A

July 4

USWNT 3-0 Haiti: Estadio Universitario

Mexico vs. Jamaica: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, Vix

July 7

Jamaica vs. USWNT: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

Haiti vs. Mexico: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

July 11

Jamaica vs. Haiti: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

USWNT vs. Mexico: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

Group B

July 5

Costa Rica vs. Panama: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

July 8

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Costa Rica: Estadio Universitario, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

Panama vs. Canada: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

July 11

Canada vs. Costa Rica: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Estadio Universitario, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast: Paramount +, Vix

Knockout rounds

July 14 – Semifinals

Group A Winner vs. Group B Runner-Up: Estadio Universitario, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, Vix

Group B Winner vs. Group A Runner-Up: Estadio Universitario, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : CBS Sports Network, Paramount +, Vix

July 18 – final/third place game

Third place game
Semifinal Loser 1 vs. Semifinal Loser 2: Estadio BBVA, 7:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : Paramount +, Vix

Final
Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2: Estadio BBVA, 10:00pm Eastern
Broadcast : Paramount +, Vix

