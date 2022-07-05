ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City's Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson
 2 days ago

The Holland international has been strongly linked with the two-time European Champions for a prolonged period of time now and a deal may quicken up in the next couple of days.

Thomas Tuchel also showed an interest in fellow Dutch international and Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt however he is the reason why a deal for Nathan Ake could be sped up.

Ake up against Romelu Lukaku IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to The Daily Mail Chelsea are concerned that De Light will be on his way to the German Champions Bayern Munich and because of that they want to make sure a deal can be completed for Ake as they have been left short at the heart of their defence.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have joined Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona on frees respectively so reinforcements are needed.

In the report it also claims that Manchester City would be reluctant to sell as they want a line-up replaced first before any deal can go through.

The price that has been set for the former Bournemouth man is £50 million as City would want to make a profit on the man who has only been at the club for two seasons.

Another stumbling block may be the fact that Manchester City are already on the verge of selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea so they may be reluctant to sell another player to the same rival.

