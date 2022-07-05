ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory set for WWE SummerSlam

By Bryan Rose
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheory will get a chance at reclaiming the United States Championship at SummerSlam. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that a rematch between the two will take place July 30 in Nashville. Theory...

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Later this month, at the summer’s biggest event, Theory will get a rematch for the WWE United States Title. The second battle of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. Theory would ultimately triumph in the main contest and earn the Men’s MITB briefcase. Lashley was enjoying his championship victory until Theory interrupted him to start tonight’s RAW.
Ciampa Allies With Miz, Attacks AJ Styles On WWE Raw

Ciampa has joined forces with The Miz after attacking AJ Styles on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, Miz took a loss to AJ Styles in a singles match and after the bout, Ciampa attacked Styles long enough for Miz to get involved and hit a Skull Crushing Finale on AJ.
WWE's Bayley Reveals What Happened to the Bayley Buddies

WWE fans couldn't be more excited that Bayley is on the way back to WWE, and recent social media posts have teased that may happen sooner than later. While fans wait to see her back in a WWE ring, they can still get a kick out of her always entertaining social media game, and a perfect example of this in action is when Bayley revealed what happened to the Bayley Buddies that she slashed during her famous heel turn. This started when WWE tweeted a video of that moment and asked "Bayley Buddies: Where Are They Now?" And tagged Bayley, and her response was perfect.
Sports
Updated Lineup For WWE Summerslam

WWE has an updated lineup for Summerslam following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on July 30th from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing...
Theory Reveals When He’ll Cash In MITB, Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley has been one of the top stars in WWE since he resigned with the company in 2018 and has built up quite the repertoire since then, including winning the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and most recently, the United States Championship fresh off his win at Money In The Bank last Saturday. Now, his opponent for Summerslam has been revealed,
WWE Raw Preview (7/4): Money In The Bank Fallout, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.
Briscoes vs. Von Erichs Added to Ric Flair’s Last Match

The Briscoes will face the Von Erichs in a first-ever match during the upcoming Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Starrcast announced on Wednesday night that the two teams will do battle at the show, which is set to take place on July 31st during Summerslam weekend. You can see...
WWE RAW Results – July 4, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 4, 2022. Your announcers are Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. The new United States Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring. Bobby says he has been waiting for this for a long time. He says he is happy to be able to welcome everyone to Raw. He says Independence Day holds a special place in all of our hearts and he says he could not be any prouder than standing in front of you as the United States Champion. It is not the title that makes the man, it is the man that makes the title. I say that to say this. There is not another man in any division or any promotion that can beat me for this title.
