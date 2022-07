It has been one year and four days since the NFL announced the outcome of the Wilkinson investigation into the cesspool that is the Washington Commanders workplace. In a signature show of hubris, the league sent out the news on the eve of Fourth of July weekend, as if the 24-hour news cycle and smartphones hadn't existed for well over a decade, and anyone with even a passing interest in the league would have no idea what happened because they were too consumed with buying more hamburger buns and oohing and aahing at fireworks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO