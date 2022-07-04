ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alex Morgan scores twice and USWNT down Haiti 3-0

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbJ9k_0gUnG09f00

Alex Morgan scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women’s national team defeated Haiti 3-0 on Monday night in the opening match of the CONCACAF W Championship.

The tournament determines the region’s four direct berths in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Midge Purce also scored for the United States, which has won the past two World Cups.

Morgan opened scoring for the U.S. in the 16th minute with a heel flick off a pass from Mallory Pugh that got past Haiti goalkeeper Lara Larco.

Morgan’s second goal came on a header in the 23rd minute.

Haiti was awarded a penalty in the 42nd but Roselord Borgella’s attempt hit the post and caromed away. Borgella was handed a red card in the 45th, but video review rescinded the call and she was given a yellow.

The United States appeared to score on an own goal in the 78th, but Megan Rapinoe was ruled offside. Purce scored her fourth international goal in the 84th.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski praised Morgan and said he was pleased with the result, although there’s things to work on before the Americans face Jamaica on Thursday.

“On the other side, we gave up a lot of opportunities, gave up a penalty kick. That’s something we’re going to have to do better and tie up a few things for the next game,” Andonovski said.

Eight teams are split into two groups for the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group earn World Cup berths. The third place finishers in each group advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff, to be held in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Haiti has never qualified for a World Cup or an Olympics. In addition to the United States and Haiti, the group includes Jamaica and Mexico.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago are in the other group.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Megan Rapinoe doesn't deserve a Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden is using the Presidential Medal of Freedom to sow division. The Biden administration last week released its list of 17 recipients of the medal. One of those recipients is soccer player Megan Rapinoe. Most people who know of Rapinoe don’t know her for playing for the U.S. women’s national soccer team. They know about her because of her divisive political actions.
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CONCACAF W Championship 2022: Schedule, TV and streaming for USWNT World Cup and Olympic qualifying

The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship runs from July 4-18, with the U.S. women’s national team and seven other sides from the region will duke it out for a small pool of spots at the 2023 World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics. The W Championship will feature two groups of four, with all games taking place in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States headlines Group A, but along with Haiti and Jamaica, will face the daunting task of facing an improving Mexico team backed by a raucous home crowd. Over in Group B, Olympic gold medalists Canada share a group with Costa...
SOCCER
ESPN

Alex Morgan's brace leads United States past Haiti at CONCACAF W Championship

Alex Morgan scored a first-half brace and Margaret Purce added a late goal as the United States women's national team beat Haiti 3-0 in group stage action at the CONCACAF W Championship. - Rapinoe to be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom. - Kassouf: Despite USWNT win over Haiti, defense looks...
The Spun

Sports World Celebrating Megan Rapinoe On Tuesday

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has had a pretty busy week. On Friday, it was announced that Rapinoe would be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor. Last night, she appeared in the United States' CONCACAF opener against Haiti as she looks to help the national team qualify for another World Cup.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago how to watch, live stream: 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship picks, predictions

Canada's women's international soccer team faces Trinidad & Tobago for the first time since the Olympic qualifiers in 2016 as the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship final round continues on Tuesday on Paramount+. The world-ranked No. 6 Canadian squad is coming off back-to-back draws in international friendlies, most recently a scoreless match with South Korea on June 26. Trinidad & Tobago is coming off a 2-2 match against Guyana, which came on the heels of a decisive 13-0 win over Turks & Caicos on April 9. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.
WORLD
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
348K+
Followers
65K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy