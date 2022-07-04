ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Anime Expo 2022's best costumes in GIF form

By Jevon Phillips, Calvin B. Alagot
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RMUi_0gUnFwrP00
Sean Aitchison (@sean8urson) dressed as Great Saiyaman from "Dragon Ball Z." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Anime Expo 2022 drew tens of thousands of attendees to the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend and, as has happened many times before, its popularity even attracted the attention of fire marshals working to keep the crowd safe.

“For the safety of all attendees, the LAFD requested the hosts to open a portion of the convention center to alleviate the crowds who congregated in the street,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a statement, according to KTLA .

Attendees were, of course, undeterred and jubilant to get back to a place where their passion for the world of anime could be shared in-person after a 2-year hiatus. In-booth dance parties (looking at you, Pony Canyon ), video game trailers and demos ("One Piece Odyssey" seemed to be everywhere, including a huge Monkey D. Luffy statue at the South Hall entrance), TV show reveals (new original video animations from "My Hero Academia"!) and activities celebrating Japanese pop culture all went on inside the convention center as excited patrons bought clothing, toys, jewelry, movies, manga, original art, posters and knick-knacks from the hundreds of booths and artist displays.

Music is also a big part of the Expo, with numerous concerts and DJs in ticketed and non-ticketed events. The Novo hosted many of the satellite events, like the inaugural Anime Expo Homecoming: City Pop concert featuring DJ sets from the 70s/80s-inspired Tune in Tokyo collective and a performance by L.A.-based artist Mari Iijima . With glow sticks galore, it was one of many musical events, which included the EDM-centric Neon District and a special “One Piece Film Red presents Steve Aoki Live” performance from the world-renowned DJ himself.

For some, though, the convention center crowds were concerning. Video showing people gathered before entering the expo and in packed halls ( following Comic-Con's lead? ) from the Anime News Network made the rounds on social media, and though the organization reinstated vaccine requirements , complaints lingered about the expo's overcrowding and potentially racist booking , along with calls for greater accountability .

However, nothing seemed to quell the excitement on the ground, especially the legions of cosplayers and those who admire them. Often smart, relatable costumes seemed just as fulfilling as the elaborate constructions, huge foam weapons and engineering feats that roamed the halls. Posing for photos or video was a must, and we've assembled a few of our favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDjaX_0gUnFwrP00
@garrzpika, aka #thepikachuguy, during day two of the Anime Expo 2022 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8UjE_0gUnFwrP00
Logan Bulnes (@loganspacecowboy) cosplaying as Tengen Uzui from "Demon Slayer." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HeaU_0gUnFwrP00
Varsana (@varsenex) cosplaying as Velma from "Scooby-Doo." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywXK7_0gUnFwrP00
Nicole Perkins (@nickynicole44) cosplaying as Akame from "Akame Ga Kill." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iG9tl_0gUnFwrP00
Jennie Zuniga (@krispycake53_) as Husk, left, Vee Villain (@misssvillain) as Vaggie, Chloe Ashbach (@chloe_ashbach) as Charlie and Danielle Bradford (@countess_samhain) as Angel Dust from "Hazbin Hotel." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aG1Cu_0gUnFwrP00
Ernesto (@ernest_falsegreatness) as Yuji Itadori from "Jujutsu Kaisen." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Duqqq_0gUnFwrP00
Aya (@aya.party) as Maki Zen'in, left, Kumi (@sidewayscat) as Nobara Kugisaki, Ernesto (@ernest_falsegreatness) as Yuji Itadori, Will (@f_used) as Toge Inumaki, Jonathon (@isaiahjonathon) as Yuta Okkotsu and Donavan as Baseball Choso from "Jujutsu Kaisen." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0Rti_0gUnFwrP00
Daniel (@foldingchair130) as a Shinra security officer from "Final Fantasy VII." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmEa9_0gUnFwrP00
Alex Uceda (@alexp1xis) cosplaying as Muffet from "Undertale." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kaK7_0gUnFwrP00
@kittyxreaper cosplaying as Xiao from "Genshin Impact." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OReO4_0gUnFwrP00
At Anime Expo 2022, Bella Drawson (@whatthepeck_) models an original costume she made. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BI5wo_0gUnFwrP00
Jessie (@hywy227) as Kagamine Rin, left, and Stella (@im.Stella.cn) as Hatsune Miku from "Vocaloid." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkHXH_0gUnFwrP00
Rashad Jamison (@otakuhooper) as Kento Nanami from "Jujutsu Kaisen." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stZWd_0gUnFwrP00
Whitney Nguyen (@whit_san) cosplaying as Neferpitou from "Hunter x Hunter." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jedD1_0gUnFwrP00
Burlap (@burlapped) cosplaying as "Monstrosity Stitch." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTyEe_0gUnFwrP00
@all_the_way_cosplay cosplaying as Arataki Itto from "Genshin impact." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNaRu_0gUnFwrP00
Roberto Vergara (@kurztkoffin) cosplaying as "This is just something I bought today." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJA6u_0gUnFwrP00
Sam Galloro as Hotaru Haganezuka from "Demon Slayer." (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

