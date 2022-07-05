ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have ‘Lack of Trust’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Says

By Wendy Michaels
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

A royal expert believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton may not trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their tell-all interview with Oprah may be part of the issue, with the expert pointing out how the foursome didn’t meet up when Harry and Meghan were recently in the UK.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a ‘lack of trust’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, expert says

Royal fans watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee but the couple didn’t stick around for all the festivities. They didn’t spend any time with William and Kate during their visit, something royal expert Katie Nicholl says may reveal a “lack of trust.”

Nicholl weighed in on the relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes , telling ET , “I think that does signal not just a busy timetable on the part of the Cambridges but perhaps also a bit of a lack of trust.”

The expert added, “I do know that William and Kate are very worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media. So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted.”

Nicholl also shared her thoughts about how Prince Harry may ease some of the family tension. “If there’s going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships, and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals,” she shared.

“I think Harry and Meghan are absolutely going to have to respect the wishes of [Queen Elizabeth II] and [Prince Charles] and that these meetings remain private.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QNU-kmTLUXM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Prince Charles spent time with his grandkids

Nicholl also revealed some of what she learned went on behind closed doors when Prince Charles spent time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. “I’ve spoken to sources who have confirmed that there was a meeting between Charles, Camilla, Meghan, Harry, and their children,” she said.

She noted, “This was a very emotional meeting and ‘very, very lovely’ were the words used to describe this. I think Prince Charles has waited a long time to meet his granddaughter Lilibet and of course, it’s a long time since he’s seen Archie so I think it was emotional and very lovely.”

The expert added, “Charles hasn’t seen Archie for well over a year and of course, with the pandemic. And it made traveling very, very difficult so this was a very long-overdue meeting. They’re having opportunities for Charles to see Archie over Zoom but this was the first meeting in many, many months when he actually got to see his grandson in the flesh.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VMZrpcjCyJw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Prince Charles reportedly wants to repair his relationship with Prince Harry

Nicholl noted that “Charles loves being a grandfather” and “plays quite an active role with the Cambridge children.” He wants to be a part of Lilibet and Archie’s lives as well. “So, although it was only one meeting … I think it’s very much the hope that as he repairs his relationship with Harry and with Meghan, he’s going to get more time with his grandchildren , which he’s very much hoping for,” the expert explained.

She noted, “I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry. I was told by a source very close to him that he loves his son, that he will forgive his son for everything. And that he wants to repair that relationship and move on.”

Nicholl added, ” I think a big part of that is also wanting to get to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren. It may mean a few more transatlantic trips but he wants to enjoy those experiences.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘Mixed Emotions’ and ‘Odd Moments’ in Latest Video

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 4

NannasBananas
2d ago

can you possibly blame them? Not a single working Royal should....

Reply
7
