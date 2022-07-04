ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Video shows the moment shots fired during Highland Park parade

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
A video shows the moment shots were fired into a Fourth...

Insider

Highland Park shooting suspect disguised himself in women's clothes to hide his identity before firing more than 70 shots at parade goers, police say

The Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect disguised himself in women's clothing during the attack, authorities said. "Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," a police spokesman said. Authorities say the suspect fired off more than 70 rounds into the crowd at a Fourth...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
CBS Chicago

Witnesses describe horrific Highland Park 4th of July Parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Witnesses described an "unbelievable" mass shooting at Highland Park 4th of July Parade where six people are confirmed dead and two dozen injured.Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) represents the area and was at the event. She said it's one that she attends every year with her family. Morrison said she was with her family, ready to ride in the parade in a convertible, when the shooting happened. "My children, my grown children and my grandchildren and my husband and other relatives were all with me and other volunteers. We were just entering the ramp if he was...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
CNN

CNN

