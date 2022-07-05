Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Teton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN TETON...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES At 607 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Black Eagle to 7 miles west of Highwood to 12 miles northwest of Geyser, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Fort Benton, Belt, Geraldine, Black Eagle, Highwood, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Malmstrom Afb, Tracy, Centerville, Shonkin and Sand Coulee. These storms have a history of producing 2 inch diameter hail and funnel clouds. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO