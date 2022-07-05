One year later, progress chugging along at Ralph Hall Lake despite challenges

Crews are continuing to work on the State Highway 34 bridge over the Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s Ralph Hall Lake project in Fannin County. Courtesy photo/Upper Trinity Regional Water District

After a year of work, officials say Ralph Hall Lake — a human-made lake in Fannin County aiming to provide millions of water each day to Denton County — is still on track to deliver water in 2026 despite increasing inflation and dry, hot working conditions.

The project is being directed by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which provides water services to all of Denton County and portions of Collin and Dallas counties. Up to 54 million gallons of water — 35 million gallons of “raw” water and 19 million gallons of reuse water — will be produced each day by the lake, which got started last June.

The water district broke ground on the lake with a $490 million budget and a target of delivering water by 2026, and both of those figures were still in line when the Denton Record-Chronicle ran an update in November. The project has needed to overcome some hurdles since, but officials are saying the 2026 target is still the goal.

That comes from an Upper Trinity news release and an interview with its executive director, Larry Patterson. At the moment, major construction tasks include the State Highway 54 bridge — which has crossed the halfway point to completion — and the dam itself. The dam is closer to 10% completion.

Patterson emphasized another important development that will begin later this year: environmental mitigation. That refers to federal requirements that the Ralph Hall Lake project mitigate any habitat disruptions. For aquatic mitigation, workers will recreate a portion of the original Sulphur River channel.

Patterson explained that officials work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations when it comes to mitigation. The land is given an acre-by-acre score based on type (crop, water, forest, etc.) and the project has to make up what it’s losing.

“It’s a formal process to score it out and you must achieve those credits within a certain timeframe, as they specify,” Patterson said. “Then, you monitor it for a number of years and send reports in. It’s a pretty good commitment. ... We couldn’t just go out and buy a bunch of extra land. You actually create another habitat.”

Patterson said Upper Trinity is still aiming to have the lake delivering water by 2026, although not everything has gone exactly according to plan.

“We’re on schedule with the bridge and the dam is essentially on schedule — it’s not exactly,” Patterson said. “The idea is to have the thing in functional testing mode in the spring of 2026, and be able to deliver water in summer of 2026. That’s when we really need it, is during the summer period.”

Patterson said construction has been impacted by a few things. The project is a ways away from the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, he said, so keeping up with equipment and labor force — between 250 and 300 workers per day — has been challenging in the early going. He added the extremely dry season has affected materials.

“The dry weather is an impact because when you place earthen materials in the dam, you want it to be somewhat moist,” Patterson said. “If it’s so hot and dry, they have to do more work to get it wet.”

As for the budget, Patterson said the lake’s final cost hasn’t been determined yet, because only about half of the $490 million has been bid out to contractors. Inflation is likely to affect the rest as the project moves forward.

“The whole project cost is more than $490 million,” Patterson said. “At this point, it’s yet to be determined what the cost is. ... Certain elements of this project are being bid in an inflationary condition. We’re trying to mitigate that in the best way possible.”

More information about Ralph Hall Lake can be found at lakeralphhall.com.