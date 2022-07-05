ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

One year later, progress chugging along at Ralph Hall Lake despite challenges

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJMLP_0gUnDhwA00
Crews are continuing to work on the State Highway 34 bridge over the Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s Ralph Hall Lake project in Fannin County. Courtesy photo/Upper Trinity Regional Water District

After a year of work, officials say Ralph Hall Lake — a human-made lake in Fannin County aiming to provide millions of water each day to Denton County — is still on track to deliver water in 2026 despite increasing inflation and dry, hot working conditions.

The project is being directed by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which provides water services to all of Denton County and portions of Collin and Dallas counties. Up to 54 million gallons of water — 35 million gallons of “raw” water and 19 million gallons of reuse water — will be produced each day by the lake, which got started last June.

The water district broke ground on the lake with a $490 million budget and a target of delivering water by 2026, and both of those figures were still in line when the Denton Record-Chronicle ran an update in November. The project has needed to overcome some hurdles since, but officials are saying the 2026 target is still the goal.

That comes from an Upper Trinity news release and an interview with its executive director, Larry Patterson. At the moment, major construction tasks include the State Highway 54 bridge — which has crossed the halfway point to completion — and the dam itself. The dam is closer to 10% completion.

Patterson emphasized another important development that will begin later this year: environmental mitigation. That refers to federal requirements that the Ralph Hall Lake project mitigate any habitat disruptions. For aquatic mitigation, workers will recreate a portion of the original Sulphur River channel.

Patterson explained that officials work closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations when it comes to mitigation. The land is given an acre-by-acre score based on type (crop, water, forest, etc.) and the project has to make up what it’s losing.

“It’s a formal process to score it out and you must achieve those credits within a certain timeframe, as they specify,” Patterson said. “Then, you monitor it for a number of years and send reports in. It’s a pretty good commitment. ... We couldn’t just go out and buy a bunch of extra land. You actually create another habitat.”

Patterson said Upper Trinity is still aiming to have the lake delivering water by 2026, although not everything has gone exactly according to plan.

“We’re on schedule with the bridge and the dam is essentially on schedule — it’s not exactly,” Patterson said. “The idea is to have the thing in functional testing mode in the spring of 2026, and be able to deliver water in summer of 2026. That’s when we really need it, is during the summer period.”

Patterson said construction has been impacted by a few things. The project is a ways away from the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, he said, so keeping up with equipment and labor force — between 250 and 300 workers per day — has been challenging in the early going. He added the extremely dry season has affected materials.

“The dry weather is an impact because when you place earthen materials in the dam, you want it to be somewhat moist,” Patterson said. “If it’s so hot and dry, they have to do more work to get it wet.”

As for the budget, Patterson said the lake’s final cost hasn’t been determined yet, because only about half of the $490 million has been bid out to contractors. Inflation is likely to affect the rest as the project moves forward.

“The whole project cost is more than $490 million,” Patterson said. “At this point, it’s yet to be determined what the cost is. ... Certain elements of this project are being bid in an inflationary condition. We’re trying to mitigate that in the best way possible.”

More information about Ralph Hall Lake can be found at lakeralphhall.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KSST Radio

Zoning Request For Truck Stop North Of I-30 Main Discussion At July 5 City Council Meeting

Discussion regarding Libba Land LTD’s request to rezone property north of Interstate 30 light commercial was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Sulphur Springs City Council meeting. Three individuals and two couples who live near the property asked the City Council to consider denying the request, while City Council members sought clarity regarding the proposed development.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County raises COVID-19 risk level to yellow

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The COVID-19 risk level for Dallas County has been raised to yellow.  Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Wednesday that with the recommendation of the Public Health Committee for Dallas County, the COVID-19 risk level should be raised.  The committee noted that the risk levels in Tarrant and Collin Counties were recently increased to yellow.  The primary reason that the risk level has been raised is due to much of the population not being vaccinated or being under vaccinated – meaning they have not received all doses or boosters. In a letter to the judge, the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
County
Fannin County, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Denton County, TX
Government
Fannin County, TX
Government
easttexasradio.com

Three Additional Counties Enact Burn Bans

With no rain in sight for the immediate future and temperatures in triple digits for at least the remainder of the week, three more Northeast Texas counties have enacted bans on outdoor burning. Rains, Hunt, and Fannin counties activated bans at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meetings.
FANNIN, TX
WFAA

COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County moves to 'high community level'

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County's COVID-19 community level has moved to a "high" level, according to the county's dashboard. To find out the COVID-19 community level, county officials look at the following:. First, determine whether Tarrant County in the past 7 days has fewer than 200 new cases...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Police Chief Geron gives ‘State of the Department’ remarks

ROCKWALL, TX (July 6, 2022) Rockwall Police Department Chief Max Geron shared the following at last night’s Rockwall City Council meeting:. “It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of Rockwall as your Police Chief for the last 2 ½ years. I am honored and excited to accept a senior director position with a national policy institute focused on health and public safety. This is a wonderful opportunity that will allow me to have a broad, national impact of my chosen profession of policing.
ROCKWALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Water Services#Urban Construction#Upper Trinity
CBS DFW

Fort Worth cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to grass fires

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- It was a busy night for North Texas firefighters as they responded to several grass fires caused by Fourth of July fireworks and dry conditions. A large fire happened last night at the Panther Island Pavilion. The show was cancelled just a fourth of the way through. The Fort Worth Fire Department says they ended the show out of an abundance of caution because of concerns of damage to additional tubes used to shoot off the firework display. Once visitors began to leave the area, the pyrotechnic technicians and the Fort Worth Fire Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit reviewed the tubes. They discharged the remaining fireworks display at midnight. FWFD said as of late Monday night, they received 800 fire calls, 77 of which were grass fires between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. 
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle – July 2022

On July 4th, 246 years ago, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence and changed the course of history. Happy Birthday to the United States of America! I wish everyone an enjoyable and safe celebration of the founding of the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave!
ARGYLE, TX
KXII.com

4th of July celebrations on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - People from all over rushed to Lake Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July. News 12 spoke with some lake goers to see how they celebrated the holiday weekend. James McEntire who visited with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma said, “family, friends, holidays, food, fireworks, I...
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

H-E-B is hiring 700 employees for its newest North Texas location

FRISCO, Texas — The H-E-B grocery chain is expanding more in North Texas — and bringing the jobs with it. The store in Frisco is looking to hire 700 people at a job fair on Saturday, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Positions are open are...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy