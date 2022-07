SPOKANE, Wash. - Great news for the Spokane community! The Central Spokane County Public Library branch will reopen Monday, July 11!. After closing in at the end of February in 2020, the project was delayed slightly due to the pandemic as the space was used for a temporary homeless shelter and construction projects put on hold. While the downtown location was closed, the branch settled in at the STA bus plaza. While it was a suitable arrangement for a time, the small space and narrowed selection was notable.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO