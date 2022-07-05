ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hundreds of pro-choice supporters fill Market Street to protest 4th of July celebrations

By David Amelotti
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 1,000 protesters spoke out in support of pro-choice legislation on July 4th, a day traditionally where many celebrate the United States’ independence. “I think there is no better day to protest our rights being taken away but this day of independence....

www.kmov.com

Remi Lee
2d ago

men shouldn't have an opinion on something they could never understand themselves. if you don't have a womb, if you don't have the ability to create and carry a child you shouldn't get a vote. this should have been left up to the women of America to decide

themissouritimes.com

Kunce gets support from St. Louis area, Busch Valentine won’t debate

Independence, Mo. — The August 2 primary elections continue to grow closer. Missouri’s U.S. Senate race has garnered national attention with a tightly contested Republican primary as candidates jockey to fill the seat left by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. The two Democrats in the race, Trudy Busch Valentine,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Mercy St. Louis Begins Treatment With Mevion Compact Proton Therapy System

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the first patient was treated at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on July 5th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005159/en/ Leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Mercy Proton Therapy Center. Left to right: Dr. David Meiners, Mercy St. Louis President; Steve Mackin, Mercy President and CEO; Tina Yu, Mevion CEO and President; Dr. Robert Frazier, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at Mercy St. Louis; Joe Pecoraro, Mercy St. Louis Executive Director of Oncology Services; John Timmerman, Mercy St. Louis Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Grab a meal at the Greater St. Louis Book Fair

ST. LOUIS – The Greater St. Louis Book Fair offers ways to have a great meal. Volunteer Mary Biskup showed her cooking skills and showed off several cookbooks that will be at the fair. The fair awards grants to organizations supporting literacy in the St. Louis area. Greater St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
MISSOURI STATE
Stacey Newman
KMOV

NAACP releases findings, points out weak points in St. Louis City, County police pursuit policies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis City and County branches of the NAACP released its findings on the police departments’ pursuit policies Wednesday. The NAACP met with the chiefs of both departments after seven people died in crashes that happened when suspects ran into other vehicles during police pursuits. The seven killed were innocent bystanders in cars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union fireworks spark interest

Union’s annual fireworks extravaganza on July 3 drew a larger than normal crowd to Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like our other events, it’s very difficult to get a number of how many people were there on site,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “But by the end of the night, the (parking) lot was more full than last year, so I would say that it seems like there were more people on location.”
UNION, MO
FOX2now.com

Power outage cancels Manchester Municipal Court Session tonight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A power outage has caused the Manchester Municipal Court Session to be canceled Wednesday evening. It is unknown at this time when the meeting will be rescheduled. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
MANCHESTER, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County

St. Louis County has revealed how they plan to spend some of their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds. ‘Do you really believe [that]?’ St. Louis County councilman questions Sam Page. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Julia Avery. A press conference about American Rescue Plan Act funding for St....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 8 to July 10

Courtesy of the shortened week, it's already time to plan the weekend. With that small victory in mind, the holiday did not slow St. Louis down when it comes to planning out great events for just about everyone you can think of. Check out the picks for the weekend, and then plan the rest of your week here:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Waffle manufacturer coming to Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – A waffle products manufacturer is coming to Hazelwood. Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, said they will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within the Hazelwood Trade Port. “The St. Louis area and community has always had a special place in my heart,” Dave Marson, Founder and CEO of […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

Golden Corral closed in Alton

ALTON – A sign on the side of the building welcoming back customers was in sharp contrast to the dark interior and locked doors of the Alton Golden Corral. A sign taped to the door said the restaurant would be closed for four months. No reason was given, but the note said customers’ business was appreciated “and we hope to see you when we reopen again.”
ALTON, IL
labortribune.com

City workers win raises, new benefits

Pay raises, bonuses, family or medical leave included. Some 5,000 St. Louis city employees will now enjoy paid family and medical leave in addition to a substantial pay increase thanks to support and constant pressure from a wide range of organizations and unions. That support came from Missouri Jobs with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Schlafly joins forces with WellBeing Brewing Company

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood brews more than 60 styles of beer. Schlafly began selling craft beer to St. Louisans in 1991. Schlafly, the region’s oldest craft beer brewer, is joining forces with another Metro favorite: The WellBeing Brewing Company. WellBeing first hit St. Louis shelves in 2018. Now, Schlafly will start making and distributing new products for the company.
MAPLEWOOD, MO

