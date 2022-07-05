Hundreds of pro-choice supporters fill Market Street to protest 4th of July celebrations

Union’s annual fireworks extravaganza on July 3 drew a larger than normal crowd to Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like our other events, it’s very difficult to get a number of how many people were there on site,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday. “But by the end of the night, the (parking) lot was more full than last year, so I would say that it seems like there were more people on location.”

