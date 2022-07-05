Report: Diamondbacks Zac Gallen 'not going anywhere'

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen. Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite rival teams’ interest in Zac Gallen, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale writes that the Diamondbacks right-hander is “not going anywhere.” This isn’t the first time Gallen’s name has surfaced in trade rumors, and after an injury-marred 2021 season, Gallen has re-established himself with some very solid numbers this season. Beyond just his ability, Gallen is also arbitration-controlled through the 2025 season, making it obvious both why other teams would want to acquire him, and why the D-backs would want to keep him. Though it is increasingly looking like the D-backs will be sellers again at the deadline, the club has been resistant to moving cornerstone players and going into rebuild mode — Ketel Marte (another popular trade candidate) was even signed to an extension back in March.

One player the D-backs “would love to move” is Madison Bumgarner, Nightengale notes, but that is a tougher sell to suitors. After signing a five-year, $85M deal with the Diamondbacks in December 2019, Bumgarner endured two rough seasons before bouncing back to more decent form thus far in 2022. However, it will take more than just decent numbers for Arizona to entice another team into taking on even a decent-sized chunk of the approximately $48.4M still owed to Bumgarner through the 2024 season.

