If you’re planning a trip to London this summer, you might want to book a hotel, because Airbnb prices are going to break your bank. Like many of our woes these days, we can blame this on our old friend the Pandemic. Thanks to Miss Rona, there aren’t as many Airbnbs in London as there were back in 2019. This means that demand from tourists is currently higher than the supply, causing a hike in prices. A night in an Airbnb is now going to cost you 25 per cent more than it would have before Covid, according to Inside Airbnb, which scrapes and analyses data from the Airbnb site.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO