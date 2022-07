Waveland Mayor Mike Smith on Tuesday announced that he would not seek re-election this year. “I have been blessed to have been a public servant for nearly four decades for the wonderful city of Waveland,” Smith said in a statement sent to the Echo. “As most of you know, I have been facing serious health issues since February which requires ongoing treatment and frequent monitoring. Unfortunately, due to this situation and my doctors’ recommendation, with a heavy heart, I have decided to not seek re-election.”

WAVELAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO