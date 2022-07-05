A Portland homeowner renovated his house 3 times over the past decade, but never got a chance to live in it. Now he's selling it for $1.47 million — take a look inside.

The Viewfinder is the first Metro bond-funded project in the city and one of only two in Washington County.Tigard's newest affordable housing complex, the six-story Viewfinder apartments, was officially dedicated Wednesday, June 29, at a ceremony featuring a plethora of notable dignitaries, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. The new 81-unit affordable housing facility is located at 11600 S.W. 72nd Ave. in the Tigard Triangle, an area of the city approved as an urban renewal area in 2017. That designation, together with changes to the city's development code, was intended in part to make it easier for developers to receive approval...
