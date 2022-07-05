ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker is released from hospital after life-threatening pancreatitis battle as he recovers with Kourtney

By Katy Forrester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TRAVIS Barker has been released from hospital six days after being struck down by life-threatening pancreatitis, a source has exclusively told The Sun.

The 46-year-old musician previously confirmed in an Instagram Story a recent colonoscopy may have triggered the illness and he was admitted last Tuesday, June 28.

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital last week after a routine colonoscopy Monday
The drummer has been supported by his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian

He was taken to West Hills Hospital before being transferred to Cedars Sinai Hospital taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, closely followed by his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

An insider told The Sun on Monday: "Travis has now been discharged and is at home as he continues to recover with the support of his family on July 4th."

A second source also confirmed that the rocker is no longer in the hospital.

The Sun has reached out to Travis and Kourtney's reps for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Kourtney showed she was not celebrating the American holiday this year, following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade, as abortions are now illegal in many states.

She shared the message: "4th of July has been canceled due to shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."

Kourtney later shared a basket of board games including Battleship, Operation and Monopoly as the family remain low-key during Travis's recovery at home.

She also posted photographs of rabbits indoors at their home, along with a bouquet of flowers from mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Travis posted an Instagram of his car in his driveway after leaving the hospital Credit: Instagram

Travis previously revealed his condition on social media, telling fans on Instagram: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.

"But after dinner I felt excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He continued: "During the endoscopy I had a small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

"This resulted in severe, life threatening pancreatitis."

Travis added: "I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Kourtney has remained with Travis in hospital, as her sister Kim Kardashian and other family headed to Turks and Caicos for a quick vacation before returning to Los Angeles over the weekend.

On her own Instagram Story, Kourtney shared her gratitude to doctors and staff for their fast work.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she stated.

"Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

PRAYERS FOR TRAVIS

The Poosh founder added: "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Travis's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared a photo at the time of herself holding her dad's hand as he lay in what looked like an emergency room bed, writing: "Please say a prayer."

Fourteen years ago, Travis nearly lost his life following a horrific plane crash which left the musician severely burned and battling PTSD.

He was aboard the doomed flight on September 19, 2008, along with his assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles "Che" Still, and his best friend, Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein.

Chris, Che, and two pilots lost their lives on the Learjet 60, which crashed shortly after takeoff in South Carolina.

DJ AM died almost a year after the crash - from an overdose - as he reportedly struggled to cope with the impact of the horrific event.

Following an investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board's report attributed the accident to tire bursts during takeoff and the pilot's decision to abort at high speed, which was not recommended for the aircraft.

After the crash, Travis was left with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body.

He underwent 26 surgeries in total and suffered a broken back that had fractured in three places.

Travis's daughter Alabama, 16, shared a concerning photo of rocker in hospital hours after his health crisis
The star received a huge bouquet of flowers from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Kourtney has been caring for Travis during his health scare just weeks after their wedding

