BOSTON -- You could either look at it as a classic case of cause and effect, or just two unfortunate half-innings that happened to fall on top of each other. One thing is clear: An offensive squander in the bottom of the fifth inning followed by a pitching malfunction in the top of the sixth is what sank the Red Sox in Tuesday night’s 8-4 loss to the Rays at Fenway Park.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO